Ahmadinejad Labels FIFA "Dictators"; Rogge on Cricket

Iranian President Attacks FIFA

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad called FIFA a bunch of "dictators and colonialists" for dismissing complaints from the Iranian football association after its women’s team was banned from an Olympic qualifier last week due to its Islamic dress.

"These are the dictators and colonialists who want to impose their lifestyle on others," he said Tuesday in a news conference.

"We will deal with those who carried out this ugly job. We follow definite rights of our girls."

Jordan, the scheduled opponent for Friday’s fixture, was awarded a 3-0 win after the Iranian women took the pitch in Amman wearing white tracksuits and head scarves in accordance with religious custom.

Iranian FA president Ali Kafashian has since appealed to both the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA while telling state media he had the "necessary negotiations" to allow for the controversial coverings.

FIFA, however, denies any such understanding, instead insisting team officials were well-aware that the hijab scarf is banned for safety reasons – and has been since 2007.

FIFA previously banned Iran last April for similar kits. Its girls instead opted for specially made caps at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

Rogge Encourages Cricket Olympic Bid

IOC president Jacques Rogge says cricket should bid for a future spot on the Olympic program.

"We would welcome an application," Rogge told The London Evening Standard on Tuesday.

"It's an important, popular sport and very powerful on television."

The International Cricket Council is expected to decide by month’s end whether to campaign this time around.

According to Rogge, traditional test cricket "of course" has no place in the Games, suggesting only the burgeoning Twenty20 format would stand a chance.

Instead of five-day test matches, Twenty20 cricket games last less than three hours and can be played under floodlights.

Should the ICC go ahead with an Olympic pitch, its next chance comes in 2013 when the lineup for 2020 is determined. It's expected there will be room for only one sport to join the program, currently capped at 28 sports.

Cricket was granted "recognition status" by the IOC in 2007 and was last staged at the 1900 Paris Games, when Great Britain beat a "French" team made up of employees of the British embassy in Paris.

Written by Matthew Grayson.