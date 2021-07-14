Concacaf statement - Cuba forfeit of gold cup preliminary round match

Concacaf has considered the circumstances surrounding the Cuba men’s national team not traveling to Miami, Florida, for their Gold Cup Preliminary Round (Prelims) match against French Guiana, scheduled for Saturday, July 3.

While COVID-19 related travel and visa challenges were a factor, Concacaf has received further information which highlights that other administrative issues at the Cuba Football Association contributed to the team not traveling, and subsequently forfeiting their Prelims match against French Guiana.

Concacaf has referred this matter to its Disciplinary Committee.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.