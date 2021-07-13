Unesco’s global observatory for sport establishes in the olympic capital

The Canton of Vaud, the City of Lausanne and the University of Lausanne (UNIL)
have been appointed by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA)
to ensure the creation of the Global Observatory for Women, Sport, Physical
Education and Physical Activity.
The creation of the Global Observatory for Women, Sport, Physical Education and Physical Activity
(hereafter: The Global Observatory) fulfils one of the objectives of the Kazan action plan, adopted in
2017 by the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical
Education and Sport (MINEPS) of UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural
Organisation), which brought together 121 Member States.
The Global Observatory has three main objectives in the field of sport and physical activity:
⎯ to guide governmental and non-governmental actors in the design of action plans enabling them
to achieve gender equality;
⎯ to document and create unified evaluation methodologies for independent monitoring of
measures taken to promote gender equality;
⎯ to connect different partners in order to facilitate coordination and knowledge exchange and
amplify the impact and dissemination of information on gender equality.
The Canton of Vaud, the City of Lausanne and the University of Lausanne have decided to unite and
co-found an association, the aim of which is to ensure the necessary conditions for the development of
the Global Observatory, as an anchor within Lausanne’s international sport ecosystem, and as a global
leader.
In order to do this, and with the commitment of the Social and Human Sciences sector of UNESCO, the
association will ensure the development of relations and collaborations with national governments, UN
agencies, international associations active in the field of gender and sport, sports federations, the
International Olympic Committee, as well as political, associative and academic entities throughout the
world.
The association, whose statutes were signed by Mrs. Nouria Hernandez, Rector of the University of
Lausanne, Mr. Philippe Leuba, State Councillor in charge of the Department of Economy, Innovation
and Sport for the Canton of Vaud, and Mr. Grégoire Junod, Mayor of the City of Lausanne, will bring
together international experts in order to make and develop knowledge, practices and standards in terms
of gender equality in sport, physical education and physical activity.
The position of Director of the Global Observatory is open for candidacy beginning today, until August
30, 2021 (the job description is available here).
Home to nearly 60 international sports federations and organisations and 42 international organisations,
the Lake Geneva region will see its network enriched with the arrival of the Global Observatory.
Philippe Leuba, State Councilor in charge of the Department of Economy, Innovation and Sport for the
Canton of Vaud: “The Canton of Vaud is delighted with the arrival in the region of this new player
aiming to promote equality between men and women in sport. This future Observatory will strengthen
the international sport ecosystem developed for more than 20 years jointly by the Canton of Vaud and
the City of Lausanne.”
Grégoire Junod, Mayor of the City of Lausanne: “Lausanne has just launched an action plan to
achieve greater equality in sport by 2026. The creation of this Global Observatory in the Olympic
Capital is perfectly in line with this dynamic to which Lausanne also contributes through the networks
of cities at the international level.”
Nouria Hernandez, rector of the University of Lausanne (UNIL): “UNIL will work with an international
network of experts to put in place data and research that will make it possible to measure the evolution
of gender inequalities in sport, identify the difficulties and facilitate changes for greater equality
between men and women in and through sport. Collaboration in this international project strengthens
its strategic position as a benchmark academic hub within the Olympic Capital.”
Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland (FDFA): The FDFA welcomes the setting up of
the Global Observatory in Lausanne, which will strengthen the links between sports federations and
players in international Geneva. Its activities will make a further contribution to advancing the
Sustainable Development Goals.
Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of the United Nations
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization: “UNESCO welcomes the creation of the incubator
association of the Global Observatory, an encouraging sign that we are moving from intention to action
in this important area. The Social and Human Sciences Sector ensures its continued support to this
Observatory which will play a key role in the promotion of equality and the empowerment of women in
and through sport, this corresponds to our objectives.”