Unesco’s global observatory for sport establishes in the olympic capital

The Canton of Vaud, the City of Lausanne and the University of Lausanne (UNIL)

have been appointed by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA)

to ensure the creation of the Global Observatory for Women, Sport, Physical

Education and Physical Activity.





The creation of the Global Observatory for Women, Sport, Physical Education and Physical Activity

(hereafter: The Global Observatory) fulfils one of the objectives of the Kazan action plan, adopted in

2017 by the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical

Education and Sport (MINEPS) of UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural

Organisation), which brought together 121 Member States.





The Global Observatory has three main objectives in the field of sport and physical activity:

⎯ to guide governmental and non-governmental actors in the design of action plans enabling them

to achieve gender equality;

⎯ to document and create unified evaluation methodologies for independent monitoring of

measures taken to promote gender equality;

⎯ to connect different partners in order to facilitate coordination and knowledge exchange and

amplify the impact and dissemination of information on gender equality.





The Canton of Vaud, the City of Lausanne and the University of Lausanne have decided to unite and

co-found an association, the aim of which is to ensure the necessary conditions for the development of

the Global Observatory, as an anchor within Lausanne’s international sport ecosystem, and as a global

leader.





In order to do this, and with the commitment of the Social and Human Sciences sector of UNESCO, the

association will ensure the development of relations and collaborations with national governments, UN

agencies, international associations active in the field of gender and sport, sports federations, the

International Olympic Committee, as well as political, associative and academic entities throughout the

world.





The association, whose statutes were signed by Mrs. Nouria Hernandez, Rector of the University of

Lausanne, Mr. Philippe Leuba, State Councillor in charge of the Department of Economy, Innovation

and Sport for the Canton of Vaud, and Mr. Grégoire Junod, Mayor of the City of Lausanne, will bring

together international experts in order to make and develop knowledge, practices and standards in terms

of gender equality in sport, physical education and physical activity.





The position of Director of the Global Observatory is open for candidacy beginning today, until August

30, 2021 (the job description is available here).





Home to nearly 60 international sports federations and organisations and 42 international organisations,

the Lake Geneva region will see its network enriched with the arrival of the Global Observatory.





Philippe Leuba, State Councilor in charge of the Department of Economy, Innovation and Sport for the

Canton of Vaud: “The Canton of Vaud is delighted with the arrival in the region of this new player

aiming to promote equality between men and women in sport. This future Observatory will strengthen

the international sport ecosystem developed for more than 20 years jointly by the Canton of Vaud and

the City of Lausanne.”





Grégoire Junod, Mayor of the City of Lausanne: “Lausanne has just launched an action plan to

achieve greater equality in sport by 2026. The creation of this Global Observatory in the Olympic

Capital is perfectly in line with this dynamic to which Lausanne also contributes through the networks

of cities at the international level.”





Nouria Hernandez, rector of the University of Lausanne (UNIL): “UNIL will work with an international

network of experts to put in place data and research that will make it possible to measure the evolution

of gender inequalities in sport, identify the difficulties and facilitate changes for greater equality

between men and women in and through sport. Collaboration in this international project strengthens

its strategic position as a benchmark academic hub within the Olympic Capital.”





Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland (FDFA): The FDFA welcomes the setting up of

the Global Observatory in Lausanne, which will strengthen the links between sports federations and

players in international Geneva. Its activities will make a further contribution to advancing the

Sustainable Development Goals.





Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of the United Nations

Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization: “UNESCO welcomes the creation of the incubator

association of the Global Observatory, an encouraging sign that we are moving from intention to action

in this important area. The Social and Human Sciences Sector ensures its continued support to this

Observatory which will play a key role in the promotion of equality and the empowerment of women in

and through sport, this corresponds to our objectives.”