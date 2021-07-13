Ambc president mr. Bisbal resigned due to health conditions

President of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Mr. Osvaldo Bisbal resigned from his position due to health conditions. He informed the AIBA Board of Directors about the decision in the official letter.

Mr. Ray Silvas (USA), AIBA Board of Directors member, is appointed AMBC Interim President until the next elections.

‘During these last months and with a very close circle, I have been analyzing to take this decision as a result of personal issues related to my health condition. After medical checks and with the permanent advice mainly to take care of my health and the impossibility of taking long trips, I have decided, as I have commented some time ago to some AMBC members, to present my resignation to the AIBA Board of Directors and consequently to the position of the American Boxing Confederation President, a mandate which I was honored at the 2014 Jeju Congress and the 2018 Moscow Congress. Therefore, I irrevocably resign my powers at AIBA Board and AMBC from the moment this letter is sent,’ Mr. Bisbal wrote.

Mr. Bisbal has been part of the AIBA family since 1979. First, as an R&J when he took part in the Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, as well as every World Championships between 1991-1997.

Mr. Bisbal has also served as President of the Argentinian National Federation from 1991 until 2014 when he was elected AIBA Vice-President. A member of the AIBA Executive Committee since 1998, Mr. Bisbal was an Olympic International Technical Official in Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 & Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

