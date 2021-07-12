WSB Boxers Qualified for Rio 2016 Olympic Games

The end of the Regular Season of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) has seen 552 bouts, 112 matches and 14 weeks of intense boxing action, as well as 17 boxers winning Olympic quota place to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The boxers had to compete in a minimum of 5 events in WSB and if their rating was even after the end of the Regular Season, the TKOs and KOs helped differentiate the top ranked boxer.

Cuban boxers won 5 quota places, Russian boxers - 3 and Ireland - 2, while Azerbaijan, Croatia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco and Puerto Rico boxers won one quota place each.

12 out of the 17 boxers competed in every match in order to win the quota place.

Weight Class Ranking Name Country

49kg (1) 1 Patrick BARNES Ireland

52kg (2) 1 Yosbany VEITIA SOTO Cuba

2 Jeyvier Jesus CINTRON OCASIO Puerto Rico

56kg (2) 1 Vladimir NIKITIN Russia

2 Michael John CONLAN Ireland

60kg (2) 1 Lazaro Jorge ALVAREZ ESTRADA Cuba

2 Albert SELIMOV Azerbaijan

64kg (2) 1 Yasnier TOLEDO LOPEZ Cuba

2 Raul CURIEL GARCIA Mexico

69kg (2) 1 Mohammed RABII Morocco

2 Radzhab BUTAEV Russia

75kg (2) 1 Petr KHAMUKOV Russia

2 Arlen LOPEZ CARDONA Cuba

81kg (2) 1 Valentino MANFREDONIA Italy

2 Julio Cesar LA CRUZ PERAZA Cuba

91kg (1) 1 Vassiliy LEVIT Kazakhstan

91+kg (1) 1 Filip HRGOVIC Croatia

These qualified boxers are also allowed to participate in Continental and World Boxing Championships, should they be selected by their respective National Federation.

The National Federations may also send another boxer in the same weight category to the Continental and the AIBA World Boxing Championships.

Should this another boxer also wins a quota place for Rio 2016 Olympic Games via AIBA World Boxing Championships, the respective National Olympic Committee will then have to choose between the two boxers and confirm their selected boxer to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games no later than December 4, 2015.

