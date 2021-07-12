World Taekwondo Championships Partner

GB Taekwondo announces 12Bet as a Partner of the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester

.

GB Taekwondo has partnered with 12Bet which sees the online betting brand become an Official Partner of the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester between 15-19 May 2019. The prestigious event is being held in the UK for the first time, hosted at the Manchester Arena and will see the best taekwondo athletes in the world taking part including Great Britain’s Jade Jones, Bianca Walkden and Lutalo Muhammad. In the UK, BBC Sport will broadcast the event across all their platforms including a highlights show on BBC2. It will also be televised extensively around the world, including the rest of Europe and Asia.

The partnership between GB Taekwondo and 12Bet was arranged by Sport Collective, a UK based sports marketing agency.

Matt Archibald CEO of GB Taekwondo said: "We are delighted that 12Bet have decided to extend the partnership to a 3rd major event. Their support for taekwondo has been extremely valuable during the Tokyo Olympic cycle. Home advantage has helped our athletes gain valuable Tokyo ranking points. This deal further demonstrates that we can help brands access both domestic and international markets".

12BET Spokesman Rory Anderson said, "We have previously sponsored two taekwondo grand prix events in the UK and we have seen the benefit so it’s great that we are now an official partner of the world championships. Taekwondo is an exciting sport and has a global audience that our customers are a key part of".

-ENDS-

Contact : peter.daire@sportcollective.com 07713 189519

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear to be around the rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

25 Years at # 1: Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com , for subscribers only