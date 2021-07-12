HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Ukraine Focusing on Euro 2012 Before 2022 Olympic Bid

(ATR) The vice prime minister of Ukraine, says his country will consider bidding for the 2022 Winter Olympics after evaluating the success of the Euro 2012 football championships.

The East European country is co-hosting UEFA's 16-team showpiece with Poland, and has injected billions into venues and infrastructure.

Borys Kolesnikov was one of the speakers at a press conference in Kiev Tuesday to mark the year-to-go mark to tournament kick-off.

Asked by Around the Rings how serious Ukraine was about a bid for the 2022 Games, he said: "When we have properly reviewed our positive experiences of Euro 2012, we will probably be speaking seriously about the Olympic bid."

Ukraine government officials have previously made noises about wanting to hold the Winter Olympics in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.

Kolesnikov's refusal to say much more about the progressof bid plans is likely due to the government's sporting ambitions being focused almost entirely on accelerating preparations for the Euro 2012 football competition.

Two of Ukraine's four host venues are behind schedule. Kyiv's 64,000-seat Olympic Stadium, billed as the showpiece venue of the tournament, and Lviv's 30,000-seat stadium, in the west of Ukraine, were little more than construction sites when visited by World Football INSIDER, ATR's sister publication, on a UEFA media tour of the eight host cities in Poland and Ukraine this week.

The IOC votes on the 2018 Winter Olympics host on July 6 in Durban. Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang are vying to win hosting rights.

The race for the 2022 Games won't officially get under way until after the IOC decision on the 2020 Summer Olympics city in two years time.

Written by Mark Bisson

