Third Round of the 2015-2016 UCI Track Cycling World Cup awarded to Hong Kong

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is delighted to announce that Hong Kong will, for the first time, host a round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup on 16 and 17 January 2016.

Racing will take place at the Hong Kong Velodrome. The 250-metre track was inaugurated in December 2013 and has since hosted several international events such as the 2014 Hong Kong International Track Cup (a UCI class 1 event).

The venue is home to local hero Sarah Lee Wai-sze. The 27-year-old sprinter clinched a bronze medal in the Keirin at the London Olympics, handing Hong Kong its first ever Olympic medal in cycling. In 2013, Lee won the 500m Time Trial title at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Minsk, Belarus.

Hong Kong continues Asia’s longstanding commitment to host UCI World Cup rounds with Kunming and Beijing, both in China, Tokyo, Japan, and Astana, Kazakhstan having also welcomed our major international series.

The 2015-2016 UCI Track Cycling World Cup will comprise the following rounds:

Cali, Colombia, 30 October-1 November 2015

Cambridge, New Zealand, 5-6 December 2015

Hong Kong, 16-17 January 2016

The UCI Junior Track World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan (19-23 August 2015) and the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in London, Great Britain (2-6 March 2016) complete the UCI International Track calendar.

Commenting on the announcement UCI President Brian Cookson stated: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the Cycling Association Hong Kong for the hosting of the final leg of our series. Riders and teams can now embark on the 2015-2016 Track Cycling season which will visit four continents with action ultimately heating up in London at the UCI World Championships."

Cycling Association of Hong Kong Chairman Hung-Tak Leung said: "Hosting the World Cup in Hong Kong will help promote track cycling in our community, so we can identify more talented riders systematically for high level performance training."

See here for 2015-2016 UCI Track Cycling International Calendar

For more information

Louis Chenaille

UCI Press Officer

+41 79 198 7047

louis.chenaille

John Zerafa

VERO Communications

+44 7813 814 816

jzerafa@verocom.co.uk

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only