Surfing Testing Uncharted Waters in Fight for 2020 Program

(ATR) Fernando Aguerre hardly fits the mold of your typical IF president.

Sporting his trademark bowtie and an infectious, jovial personality, the president of the International Surfing Association (ISA) almost seemed out of place at last week’s SportAccord Convention in Sochi.

However, don’t let his laid-back demeanor fool you. The highly motivated surfing leader and organizer has colossal plans for the generations-old lifestyle sport – the loftiest being a trip to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"I call myself a proactive pessimist – if you’re an optimist you don’t do anything because you think everything is going to be alright," Aguerre told Around the Rings.

"If you’re a pessimist, you don’t do anything because you think you’re going to fail, so you have to be a proactive pessimist – you know the reality is difficult, but you work hard.

Aguerre says that Agenda 2020 has been "a breath of fresh air" generating hope for surfing’s inclusion into Tokyo 2020 and the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, something which seemed an impossibility back in September 2013.

The Argentine surfing leader, who guides the ISA at its’ world headquarters in La Jolla, California, is also targeting future Pan Am Games, European Games, African Games and the South Pacific/Oceania Games.

"We are engaged with all of these organizations to bring either surfing on the waves or if there are no waves, the SUP racing, which is our other discipline," Aguerre says.

While most anyone can conjure up images of traditional long and short-board surfing, Aguerre explains stand-up paddling, often referred to as SUP racing, has been a catalyst taking the sport into uncharted waters. The discipline does not require waves and can be contested on nearly any body of water as competitors race side-by-side, propelling themselves with a long paddle.

"Waves don’t happen all the time," he said. "It is really our response to the uncertainty about waves."

The next major event on the ISA calendar is the World SUP and paddleboard championship in Sayulita, Mexico, May 10-17, an event that Aguerre believes will be the perfect showcase of the developing sport in surfing’s quest for 2020.

"It shows the reach of surfing – with SUP there are no more limitations," said the ISA chief who has led the governing body since 1994.

Aguerre also led the ISA in obtaining recognition by the IOC in 1997.

Surfing will celebrate a revolutionary breakthrough this summer, something that could open the door for the ISA to stage major international competitions in land-locked, non-traditional surfing locales.

Surf Snowdonia, in Dolgarrog, Wales, is scheduled to officially open in July, providing the first-ever world championship quality waves at a man-made venue. During the first week in May, Surf Snowdonia will play host to the Welsh National surfing championships.

The unique, commercial surfing lagoon, which will be accessible to surfers of all abilities, will have three sizes of waves, the highest at two meters with waves peeling for up to 150 meters and generating a 20-second ride.

"It is a big development that we’ve been talking about with a lot of our stakeholders," Aguerre advises.

A similar 30-acre facility named Wet Madrid is being developed in Madrid, Spain, with smaller waves, but also utilizing the newly developed Wavegarden technology.

"It’s going to change the lives of people, because you don’t need to go to the ocean anymore to surf," Aguerre said. "Also, it is relatively inexpensive compared to what people might think about some of the waves."

Agueree advised the cost of generating two-meter high waves at 150-meters in length at a water park is under ten million dollars.

Other similar venues are likely to sprout up, perhaps in Tokyo, if Aguerre and the ISA can ride its’ way into the 2020 Games.

"It’s not a monster that after the Games is going to be a white elephant," Aguerre advises of future man-made destination water parks.

The fun-loving, lifetime surfer from Argentina believes passionately that surfing sport offers everything that the IOC is seeking to keep the Games relevant to younger fans moving forward.

"I believe personally that the IOC is very much interested in surfing. We’ve been engaged with the IOC for six or seven years, they know who we are and what we bring," Aguerre said, suggesting that the ISA needs to convince the Japanese to join the program Tokyo 2020.

"We are naturally social media people, new media people. My demographic is the demographic of the future," he continued.

Aguerre said that the IOC sport director Kit McConnell advised that the number of athletes from existing sports will remain at 10,500 for Tokyo 2020. However, there could be room for athletes from a few new sports, per an agreement between the IOC and the organizers.

The final program for 2020 will be determined at the IOC session prior to the 2016 Rio Games.

"All the under-25-year olds in the world that don’t watch the Olympics could be saying I want to watch the Olympics because it will be the inaugural [Games for] surfing, skateboarding, wakeboarding and sport climbing," Aguerre suggested.

"Suddenly, [Tokyo 2020] could go down as the most innovative Summer Olympics in history," he said. "It’s something I think the Japanese would love to do."

Written byBrian Pinelli

