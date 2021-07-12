Federations Roundup: Beijing Test Events, Softball, Taekwondo, FIFA

The Laoshan Mountains provide a backdrop for sailing in Qingdao. (ATR)Test Events Open in Beijing

More than 600 young rowers from around the world are heading to Beijing for FISA Junior Rowing World Championships. The event, starting August 6 at the new Sunyi rowing venue, is the first in a series of test events this month for Beijing 2008.

Other test events taking place next week include Hockey at the Olympic Green Hockey Field (August 8-13), Sailing at the Qingdao Sailing Center (August 9-24), and equestrian at Shatin and Beas River in Hong Kon g(August 11-13).

Softball in 16th Asian Games

International Softball Federation President Don Porter has been officially notified that women’s fast pitch softball will be on the program of the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

In a letter last week to Porter sent last week, Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad calls softball “a beautiful sport”.

Softball is campaigning to regain a spot on the Olympic program in 2016. Porter and other softball backers believe the sport’s continued presence at important continental games is one way to convince the IOC of the importance of the sport.

Taekwondo President Asks for Fair Judging, Refereeing

World Taekwondo Federation president Chungwon Choue, speaking at the WTF International Referee Training Camp for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at Woosuk , emphasized the need for fair referees and judges in taekwondo events.

"The success of judging and refereeing at major taekwondo competitions is crucial in order for taekwondo to retain its status as an official Olympic sport," Choue said.

“We should not allow a referee’s ‘intentional’ or ‘unintentional’ mistake to change the color of an athlete’s medal at the Olympic Games. We have to minimize referees’ human error.”

Choue noted that the WTF has developed several initiatives to promote fair officiating, including a referee selection program and the evaluation by national team coaches. The federation also plans to introduce an electronic protector system to assist with scoring. Despite the measures, Choue says that the federation still has work to do.

“Fairer judging and refereeing will help bring a more orderly environment to the taekwondo competition sites, in which athletes and coaches will accept the competition results and follow proper protest procedures, if necessary,” Choue said. “For the For the sake of our athletes and for the sake of taekwondo’s future, it is our responsibility to ensure that only the best athletes become worthy champions.”

Date Change for FIFA Women’s World Cup Matches

A request from the Chinese Local Organizing Committee led to a date change for two FIFA World Cup games. The September 18 matches featuring Germany against Japan and England vs. Argentina will now be played September 17. On September 18, China commemorates the Manchurian/Mukden incident in 1931 when Japanese troops seized the city of Shenyang in northeast China.

FIFA Signs IT Contract

FIFA has signed two multimillion dollar contracts with IT Support company Satyam. Under the deal, Satyam will provide a customized event management system and build extranet and intranet services for the federation.

World Judo Championships Website

The 2007 World Judo Championships has launched its official website, www.worldjudo2007.com.

