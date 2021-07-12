HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Federations

BBC awarded UK radio rights for Rugby World Cup 2015

World Rugby has awarded the UK live radio commentary rights for Rugby World Cup 2015 to the BBC.

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

The deal means that BBC radio is the exclusive destination for UK rugby fans to hear radio match commentary, offering audiences across the nation extensive coverage throughout the tournament, starting with the opening match between England and Fiji on Friday 18 September on BBC Radio 5 live.

Rugby World Cup 2015 is the biggest sporting event to take place in the UK since the London Olympics and one of the most prestigious events in the global sporting marketplace and the deal will enable rugby to reach new audiences in its biggest-ever year.

World Rugby Chief Executive Brett Gosper said: "World Rugby is excited about the appointment of the BBC as the rights-holding radio broadcaster for Rugby World Cup 2015 in England, which promises to be a very special record-breaking celebration of rugby. The BBC’s passion for our sport, combined with their commitment to the highest-standards of production is great news for fans and also rugby’s ability to reach out and inspire new audiences."

Richard Burgess, Head of Radio Sport at the BBC, said: "We’re really pleased to be able to offer fans extensive commentary and coverage of Rugby World Cup 2015 across BBC radio and mobile output, giving audiences across the UK access to a wealth of content wherever they are. Our radio commentary is second to none and we’re looking forward to what will be a very exciting tournament."

For more information on how to purchase official travel and hospitality programmes, visit http://newsletter.worldrugby.org:81/CT00309104MTI2MzY=.HTML?D=2015-05-01 and http://newsletter.worldrugby.org:81/CT00309105MTI2MzY=.HTML?D=2015-05-01

Further information:

Dominic Rumbles, World Rugby Head of Communications, +353-868-520-826, email dominic.rumbles@worldrugby.org

