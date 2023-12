World Athletics mantiene firme su postura: no habrá rusos ni bielorrusos en los Juegos Olímpicos

The Organizing Committee of Paris 2024 is preparing to receive the year of the Olympic Games: “84% of the works will be completed on December 31”

219 days before the opening ceremony and 10 days before the end of the year, the president of the COJO gave a press conference this Wednesday in the French capital, where he assured that the planning is being carried out with high efficiency and that all the works will be delivered on time: “We are about to begin a year of celebration, a year of sport. We are planning ourselves with ambition, we have been working for this for almost a decade,” he said.