El COI distinguió a Laura Martinel y Taesuk Chang con el Premio a la Trayectoria de Entrenadores

Djokovic, looking to pay off his debt: “The Olympic Games will be one of my top priorities”

After winning the seventh Masters Tournament and starting his 400th week as number one in the world, the Serbian throbbed in 2024 in which he will try to win his first gold medal. “I can win four Grand Slams and one Olympic gold,” he said. The big event will be in Paris, at the legendary Roland Garros.