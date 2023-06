Australia y China sacaron pasaje para París 2024 en Concurso Completo

Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon legend, was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award

“A world where people run is a more peaceful, happier and healthier world,” said the Kenyan, owner of the world record and winner of the gold medal in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The award, which was won last year by The Olympic Team of Refugee Athletes, will be received at the ceremony to be held in October in Oviedo, Spain.