COI, tras un año de Guerra: “Queremos ver un equipo ucraniano fuerte en París”

Since the government of Vladimir Putin ordered the entry of military troops into Ukrainian soil on February 24, 2022, at least 7,000 civilians have lost their lives according to the United Nations. 12 months later, the International Olympic Committee insists on blaming Russia and, to a similar extent, Belarus, maintains its penalties, clarifies that it cannot avoid wars and firmly promotes the participation of athletes from Ukraine in the next Games.

Basketball defines the last qualifiers for the World Cup

In a 2023 full of World and Pre-Olympic Championships, the men's basketball World Cup appears as one of the great events in sports this season. From today until Tuesday 28, it will be confirmed which are the 32 selected to qualify for the big FIBA party, which this year will have three venues for the first time and will also provide places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.