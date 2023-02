Boicot, una palabra que hace ruido pero no resuelve nada

A review of different claims that went through the history of sports shows that, even with the best intentions, the objective was almost never achieved.

Fire, Water and Earth: Marseille, an essential support for Paris 2024

The city where the Olympic Torch Relay tour will begin will also host all the sailing competitions and 10 football matches in the next Games. 800 athletes will set foot on its ground. It is marked by its ties to the mother nation of Olympism and had not hosted tests in Paris 1900 or in 1924.