Sanciones a Rusia: UEFA anunció que la Supercopa no se jugará en Kazán

The Champions League and Europa League champions will not meet in Kazan, as planned, due to sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. UEFA announced that the final will be played in Athens, Greece, on August 16.

British gymnast announced her retirement at the age of 23 with strong accusations against coaches and the Federation

Ellie Downie was an Olympian in Rio 2016, a world medalist and the only European all-around champion in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Great Britain. On Monday, she announced that she decided to leave high performance because her mental health “was taking a beating” and said that reporting abuse relegated her from the national team.