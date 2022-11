El renovado taekwondo celebró su Mundial en México, pero seguirá en el camino de ajustar sus reglas

The host country won the most medals at the XXV World Championship, which ended on Sunday in Guadalajara and awarded important points to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In addition, World Taekwondo managed to implement an important regulatory change, similar to the three-set tennis scheme.

“Confidence in Russia’s anti-doping system remains very low”

In December, the sanction against Russia ends and the president of the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA), Witold Bańka, spoke about what the process will be like to verify if the provisions were met. From Russia they asked not to politicize the decision.