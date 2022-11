Merecido reconocimiento al olimpismo por el logro de restaurar los sueños de muchos atletas

The Olympic Foundation for Refugees and the Olympic Refugee Team received the Princess of Asturias Award, the highest distinction in Spanish sports.

Ledecky, Mcintosh and an extraordinary preview of the race to Paris 2024

The American, seven times gold in the Olympic Games and a great dominator of the long-distance events, won the 1500 freestyle with a new world record in short pools but in the 400 was surpassed by the Canadian, only 16 years old. Just a preview of what will be seen in Paris 2024