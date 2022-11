Estados Unidos, hexacampeón del mundo; Canadá hace historia y se clasifica a París 2024

The North American team easily won the team event at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, qualifying for the next Olympic Games. British and Canadian women completed the podium and also secured a place.

Thomas Bach, in Senegal ahead of Dakar 2026: “We can expect a festival of excellence in sports”

The president of the IOC visited the African country where the Youth Olympic Games will take place, which were to be held this year but were canceled due to Covid-19: “It was a great pleasure to meet again after the pandemic,” he said.