Finnish volleyball player left off national team over potential employment in Russia

Lauri Kerminen found himself without a spot on the Finnish national team over concerns he may continue his professional career in Russia.

Divisive LIV Golf Tour tees off, amid protests, at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey

Family members and survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks protest against the former U.S. president and pro golfers playing on the Saudi funded tour. Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Henrik Stenson is the latest pro to sell himself to the renegade tour. Booted from his role as European Ryder Cup captain earlier this week, Stenson posted a 64, tied for the opening round lead at the three-day, 54-hole event.

First victim of the crisis: El Salvador U-15 women’s team out of the CONCACAF tournament in the USA

The soccer directors resign except the president of FESFUT as the problems continue amid the silence of FIFA

Primera víctima de la crisis en El Salvador: equipo femenil sub 15 fuera de torneo de CONCACAF en USA

Renuncian los directivos del fútbol menos el presidente de la FESFUT y siguen los problemas en medio del silencio de FIFA

Australian swimmer Cody Simpson proves he can compete with the best on day two of the Commonwealth Games

Simpson is most known for his efforts in the entertainment business, but is debuting his talents in the pool at the Commonwealth Games