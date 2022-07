Nueva Ley General del Deporte en Brasil es apoyada por el Olimpismo nacional

Swings skates to historic first at The World Games

Bart Swings added a gold medal at The World Games 2022 to his already impressive resume in speed skating. He also expressed his desire to see roller speed skating included in the Olympics.

New USOPC Chair: Gene Sykes Los Angeles 2028 bid leader takes over in January

A leader of the Los Angeles bid for the Olympics is named the new chair of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Between countries: Cuban-born Reynier Mena to miss Worlds after posting year’s third-fastest time in 200

Now living in Portugal, Mena is reportedly filing for a change of allegiance, joining a growing list of Cuban stars who have left the island nation

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to play for Wimbledon title on Saturday

The Women’s Singles winner will be a first-time Wimbledon champion for the sixth year in a row.

Hurdler Devon Allen wasn’t told of father’s death before qualifying for World Championships

History shows that traumatic news before a big event has the potential to affect athlete performances