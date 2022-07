Rafael Nadal sufre rotura abdominal y se retira de Wimbledon

El legendario tenista español se sigue enfrentando al fantasma de las lesiones. Espera reaparecer en el Open US a fines de agosto. Muchos quisieran verlo en París 2024

Rafael Nadal suffers abdominal rupture and withdraws from Wimbledon

The legendary Spaniard continues to face the specter of injuries. He hopes to make a comeback at the US Open in late August. Many hope to see him in Paris 2024

Hockey and triathlon are latest international federations announcing review of transgender policies

Swimmer Riley Gaines: “It’s a slippery slope. It’s only a matter of time until one male national champion in a female sport turns into three and then into 10 and so on.”

Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russian court

Griner entered a guilty plea on drug charges in Russian court on Thursday. Her next date in court is set for July 14th.

Birmingham ready for a warm welcome to The World Games 2022

Alabama‘s “Magic City” is ready to raise the curtain on the biggest celebration of sports looking to join the Olympic program. Warm weather, intense competition, and a festival atmosphere await athletes, officials, and spectators in Birmingham.