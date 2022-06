OTAN anuncia apoyo a la seguridad de la Copa Mundial de Fútbol en Qatar

Teqball increases youth engagement in Canada

Canadian teqball officials are making an effort to convert youth players from the rectangular pitch to the curved table. FITEQ recently highlighted the effort as the sport remains focused on international growth.

Ursula Garza Papandrea: “If we’re not in the Olympic Games, you’ve effectively stolen the Olympic dream from every athlete who comes after this”

Candidate for IWF presidency says upcoming executive board elections must bring the right team together to save weightlifting as an Olympic sport

Candidate for IWF presidency says “we owe it to our athletes to make sure they are represented by leaders in the best possible way”

Mohamed Yousef Al-Mana believes weightlifters have suffered in the past and it’s time to change that

Harrowing moment in Hungary as U.S. synchronized swimmer is rescued after fainting in pool

Anita Alvarez is recovering well after losing consciousness underwater during her free solo event

Give peace a chance says IOC chief on Olympic Day

June 23 is the anniversary of the founding of the IOC in 1894.