A 100 días de la invasión rusa Thomas Bach refuerza en Madrid papel del deporte entre refugiados

World Athletics calls for urgent action on air quality through “Every Breath Counts” campaign

A survey found 53 percent of respondents are scared about air pollution levels affecting their running or ability to exercise outside and 75 percent believe action must come now.

Paris 2024 surfing qualification criteria announced as surfers dream of Teahupo’o

An addition of eight surfers (four male, four female) will compete in the sport’s Olympic encore in 2024. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, teen-aged surfers with Olympic aspirations ride waves at the World Junior Championships in El Salvador

Ukraine move closer to improbable World Cup berth

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 and will next face Wales for a spot in Qatar

Dustin Johnson confirms he’ll play in inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event

The former world No. 1 and two-time major winner appears to backtrack from his previous commitment to PGA Tour

USA Bobsled / Skeleton Foundation makes a splash with sweepstakes to win a trip to Bora Bora

Similar prize campaigns in the past three years have raised more than $400,000 to support athletes and buy equipment, making it a “win-win” for donors and the national governing body.