Camilo Pérez elogia a Rosario 2022 a 48 horas de apagarse la llama suramericana de la juventud

El Presidente de la Odesur destaca la alegría de la gente tras el encierro por la pandemia. Brasil confirma pronóstico en liderar tabla de medallas. Numerosas figuras serán vistas de nuevo en cinco meses en Asunción 2022

“We represent the athletes’ views and will ensure their voices are heard.” Pentathlon United not quiet about UIPM’s decision on fifth discipline

The UIPM has been discussing a new fifth discipline for modern pentathlon since November. With a decision seemingly made, Pentathlon United continues their attack on the sport’s governing body

Over 600 Team USA Olympians and Paralympians welcomed at The White House

Continuing a decades-long tradition, The White House formally hosted Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes of Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 on Wednesday.

World Olympic Collectors’ Fair heads to Paris in summer of 2023

The event had been scheduled for Italy in 2020 and postponed twice before it was cancelled. Collectors hope the Paris show will boost excitement for the 2024 Olympic Games

Indian discus athlete Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended for positive steroid sample

This summer’s World Championships are in doubt as Kamalpreet tests positive for the ‘Ben Johnson’ drug Stanozolol