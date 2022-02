RUSADA rejects WADA claims and assures that it delivered “on time” the doping samples of figure skater Kamila Valieva

The World Anti-Doping Agency blamed RUSADA for the delay in the result of the samples by not advising the laboratory of their priority. There is already more talk about Valieva than Peng Shuai inside and outside Beijing.

RUSADA rechaza afirmaciones de la WADA y asegura que entregó “a tiempo” las muestras de dopaje de la patinadora Kamila Valieva

La Agencia Mundial Antidoping culpó a RUSADA por la tardanza en el resultado de las muestras al no advertir su prioridad al laboratorio. Ya se habla más de Valieva que de Peng Shuai dentro y fuera de Beijing.

DAY #10 SPORTS FOCUS: It was an Olympic-sized dilemma for sports fans as Super Bowl XVI overlapped with the Beijing 2022 Ice Dancing Final – which to watch?

French four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron performed exquisitely en route to Ice Dancing gold, while the Los Angeles Rams duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and MVP Cooper Kupp led the franchise to their first Super Bowl title since 1999. It was a difficult viewing choice for diehard sports enthusiasts, especially in the U.S., but those with a well-executed strategy could enjoy the best of both worlds

From “awful decision” to “we need more empathy”: Valieva case divides analysts in the U.S. Olympic scene

Figure skating pundits, doping experts split on whether Court of Arbitration for Sport made the right decision to let the 15-year-old Russian compete.

British speed skaters finance Olympic dream through coffee

British speed skating duo, Cornelius Kersten and Ellia Smeding, aren’t only fueled by coffee, but they’re financed by it as well. The two founded their own coffee company as they chased a mutual dream of competing at the Winter Olympics.