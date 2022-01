Tony Estanguet, líder de París 2024, se contagia de Covid y no puede viajar a los Juegos de Beijing 2022

Beijing being preemptive in shutdown of any online criticism

Chinese authorities silence domestic activists, take many accounts offline

The Road to Beijing ends in the Closed Loop

The safety of Olympic participants and the Chinese public relies on rigid testing, containment and so many rules.

IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair tests positive for COVID-19

Emma Terho, Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, has tested positive for COVID-19, and has entered isolation, but confirmed she remains committed to carrying out her duties remotely

BEHIND THE SCENES: What started badly ended well, but Australian Open and tennis itself have storms ahead before 2023

The problem stemming from a world number one who perceives himself to be above the rules is there, and it goes beyond Australia to become a painful third wheel of an entire sport, of tennis itself.

International Weightlifting Federation clears path for elections to take place this summer

The news is a welcome relief as the IWF seeks to rebuild their reputation in the eyes of the IOC