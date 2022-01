Beijing anuncia a más de 20 presidentes, primeros ministros y miembros de Casas Reales para apertura de los Juegos

Taiwanese athletes and team to skip opening and closing ceremonies at Beijing 2022

The Taiwanese Sports Administration released a statement claiming the Chinese Taipei delegation would not be in attendance for the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday

Beijing Olympic music video met with mixed reviews by international audience

Release of official ‘Join us in Winter’ song head of Beijing Olympics loved in China but panned internationally

Another Norway cross-country skier tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Olympic gold medal defense

Simen Hegstad Kruger tested positive and is showing no symptoms but won’t travel with team to China on January 30

Jenise Spiteri, the Maltese Falcon, prepares to continue her family’s Olympic legacy by trading ice skates for a snowboard

Jenise Spiteri, the first snowboarder to represent Malta at the Winter Olympics, discussed her career, family history, and outlook on Olympic participation during a recent interview with Around the Rings.

El columnista invitado Usain Bolt reflexiona sobre su tiempo en Beijing

El ocho veces medallista de oro olímpico, ahora retirado, recuerda Beijing 2008 y cómo esos Juegos y la ciudad cambiaron su vida para siempre