Tricampeón olímpico de triple salto Viktor Saneyev muere a los 76

Three-time Olympic triple jump champion Victor Saneyev dies at 76

Considered by many the best tripler in history, Saneyev lived in Australia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. World record holder, he was distinguished as the Best Georgia Athlete of the 20th Century and the IOC awarded him the Olympic Order

Africa joins long list of Olympic host hopefuls

Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sport says his country wants to host the Olympic Games in 2036

Dutch speed skater Sven Kramer chosen for Olympic team

The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the four-time gold medalist

Canada concerned about athlete safety as Beijing Games draw closer

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has increased concerns over the safety of the Games

Difficult times call for strong leadership and Thomas Bach is delivering

The IOC president and the Olympic Movement are thriving under trying circumstances