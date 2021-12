LA COLUMNA: China confina una ciudad a un mes y medio de Pekín 2022 mientras surgen brotes de Covid en ligas deportivas de todo el mundo

Con la variante Omicron el deporte se ve obligado a reactivar protocolos sanitarios y fórmulas en la NBA, NHL, NFL, y el fútbol europeo.

Gone too soon - Brazilian Olympic diver Ian Matos passes away at age 32

Matos competed at his home country’s Olympic Games in 2016. The diver passed away in Rio de Janeiro from a lung infection

A new “Cathedral” to rise in Milan

Milan will soon have a new cathedral, one that will host Italy’s second major religion, football. The recently proposed venue, known as “The Cathedral,” will add to Milan’s sporting infrastructure as the Italian city prepares itself for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Argentine Olympic legend Manu Ginobili headlines list of first time Basketball Hall of Fame nominees

Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsay Whalen highlight the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as first-time nominees

Expenditures remained under control despite the “unique circumstances” of the Games, said the IOC after the announcement of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee

In exclusive statements to Around The Rings, the IOC “appreciates” the report of the last estimate of the organizers on the cost of the Games below the estimate of a year ago