Gastos permanecieron bajo control a pesar de las “circunstancias únicas”, de los Juegos “ dijo el COI tras anuncio del Comité Organizador Tokio 2020

National Hockey League declares that its players will not be competing in Beijing

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: “We look forward to Olympic participation in 2026.” Tampa Bay Lightning’s Hedman: “It’s a bummer for us, you don’t know if you will get another chance.”

UIPM adds top media and marketing executives to guide them on new fifth discipline strategy

Modern pentathlon has been dropped from the LA28 program for now, and the IOC will not accept horse riding being included in any future Olympic Games

Final Tokyo 2020 Games’ cost revealed by organizers is down slightly from previous estimate

The Tokyo Games won’t be sending any additional tax bills to local citizens as the lack of fans helped to reduce costs

WINTER SPORTS WORLD: Uncharted Olympic course lies ahead for alpine skiers and new FIS leadership

International Ski Federation president Johan Eliasch speaks with Around the Rings about the diplomatic boycott, continuing venue preparations and executing successful competition, despite the uncertainties and unknowns of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games

NHL won’t send players to Beijing 2022 Games due to COVID-19 concerns

To date the league has postponed 50 games due to COVID-19 issues, and has paused the season through Christmas