Primer acercamiento de nueva Presidenta del COM y la titular de Conade pudo limar asperezas para bien del deporte mexicano

USA Hockey announce their new general manager ahead of Beijing 2022 Games

Bill Guerin takes over for Stan Bowman who was forced to step down in October. The question of if NHL players will be allow to compete in Beijing remains

WINTER SPORTS WORLD: Could cyclo-cross check all boxes for inclusion in the Olympic Winter Games?

Top cyclists raved about the UCI’s first official World Cup races contested entirely on snow. The event was held in Val di Sole, Italy, as riders, including Summer Olympians, tackled a demanding course perched at 1,261-meters above sea level

A letter from the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency to athletes of the world

Around the Rings reproduces verbatim the WADA president’s letter to the athletes.

Fault lines appearing in Europe as countries are divided over whether to boycott Beijing Games

The European Union searches for common ground amid diplomatic posturing. Germany, France and Italy have said no to boycott while Lithuania joins the United States and Canada in staying home

Ivo Ferriani elevated to top post at SportAccord

Ivo Ferriani was unanimously elected president of SportAccord during the organization’s most recent Executive Committee Meeting. Ferriani adds the position to his collections of titles within the Olympic movement, which includes leading roles within the IBSF, AIOWF, and GAISF.