Uzbekistán restringe los viajes a causa de Omicron y crece incertidumbre con Mundial de Pesas a una semana de apertura en Tashkent

Tension between Australia and Djokovic, a reflection of the dangers at hand and the difficulties of world sport today

Djokovic’s relationship with covid-19 and vaccines has been stormy. Srdjan, his father, defends his son’s “exclusive and personal right” to be vaccinated or not.

WINTER SPORTS WORLD: Remembering Albertville 1992 thirty-years later, a magical Olympic Winter Games that played out across the majestic and inspiring French Alps

The XVI Winter Games were spread out across France’s Savoie region at significant distance, through charming towns, villages and ski resorts, as the sublime beauty witnessed while criss-crossing mountain venues inspired and amazed. No one seemed to care or complain about the distances.

PyeongChang 2018 figure skating gold medalist won’t defend medal in Beijing

Russian Alina Zagitova won gold four years ago, but the 19 year old stars in a different ice event now

Chinese foreign ministry claims the country is still on track to host a smooth and successful Winter Olympics despite concerns over omicron

China can now add dealing with the omicron variant to its growing list of kinks to work out as preparations continue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

World Athletics finds female athletes faced a worrying level of online abuse during 2020 Summer Olympics

A study conducted by World Athletics to identify and address online abuse returned some concerning findings as to the level of abuse aimed at women.