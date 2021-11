La primera medallista olímpica de Israel, Yael Arad, hace historia al convertirse en Presidenta del Comité Olímpico de su país

One year away from its soccer World Cup, Qatar gains strength with Xavi at Barcelona

Qatar, which has become in the last decade a powerful player in the high politics of world sport, once aspired to host the Olympic Games and proposed Doha as a candidate, but soon noticed that it had much better chances betting on soccer.

Modern Pentathlon athletes express anger and disappointment over decision to replace horse riding

Several hundred athletes have signed letter of no confidence in UIPM president and board members, and have called for mass resignations over decision.

Tahiti selected as host of 2027 Pacific Games

This marks the third time the island nation will host the Games, having previously hosted in 1971 and 1999.

German Thomas Konietzko, new president, will continue José Perurena’s years at the canoeing federation

Perurena leaves canoeing and will concentrate in Alabama to oversee the World Games to be inaugurated in eight months. The Spaniard was elected “honorary president for life”.

