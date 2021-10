En Amán califican de “histórico” triunfo en Mundial de Boxeo: por primera vez un jordano vence a un cubano que se retiró por herida

Ukraine anti-doping officials ousted following reports of violations dating back to 2012

Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Guttsait, in a statement, said “The National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine (NADC) has violated the international testing standard”.

ATR Extra: France Preparing the Legacy for Youth of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with the Hosting of the ISF Gymnasiade School Summer Games 2022, in Normandy

“The Games Before the Games”

Government standoff on vaccinations leaves top tennis stars in limbo for the 2022 Australian Open

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews continues to draw a line in the sand over the participation of unvaccinated players, even as Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison opens the door to the possibility of letting them in. The final decision on the matter could have massive consequences for Novak Djokovic.

Record breaking medal total predicted for Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nielsen’s Gracenote celebrated the 100 days to go milestone for Beijing 2022 by releasing their latest Virtual Medal Table (VMT) forecast. China’s performance remains a wildcard due to a lack of available data.

Retired Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal opines about European nations lacking interest in hosting and the future of the Winter Games

Outspoken Norwegian four-time Olympian believes European countries, including his native Norway, that condemn hosting the Games shouldn’t point fingers, but become part of the solution.