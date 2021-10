Samaranch asegura que China está dando “todas las facilidades posibles” para Pekín 2022 y que no habrá cuarentena para la familia olímpica

Olympic and Paralympic Visa Award winners select their charities that will receive $100,000 in donations

Olympian skateboarder Rayssa Leal and Paralympian javelin thrower Holly Robinson won the inaugural awards for their actions outside the field of play.

Restaurant owner in Cortina lights the way when it comes to Olympic nostalgia

Giorgio Ghedina of “Al Passetto” has increased his collection of Olympic torches to 28 with his newest addition from Tokyo 2020.

Cuba sufre sus primeros reveses fuera del ring del Mundial de Boxeo: Covid-19 le elimina a cuatro púgiles antes de tomar el avión

El doble campeón olímpico de Río y Tokio, Arlén López, fue excluido sorpresivamente de un equipo comandado por cuatro medallistas olímpicos a la cita de Belgrado

Cuba suffers its first setbacks outside the World Boxing Championships ring: COVID-19 knocks out four fighters before taking the plane

Double Olympic champion in Rio and Tokyo, Arlén López, was surprisingly excluded from a team of four Olympic medalists for the Belgrade event.

International Hockey Federation defends itself over Hockey Stars Awards controversy

FIH president Thierry Weil, responding on Monday to online criticism of the award winners, said a task force would likely be created to look into the matter.