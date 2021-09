Exiliada en Polonia, la bielorrusa Tsimanouskaya subasta su medalla de los Juegos Europeos, obtiene 21.000 dólares y el comprador la dona a un museo

McLaren report to FIBA confirms abuses in the Mali women’s basketball program

The investigation could not “independently verify” allegations against FIBA president Hamane Niang, who has resumed his duties after stepping aside during the probe.

Palisades Tahoe unveiled as new name for resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics

The name change comes more than a year after it was decided by the resort that Squaw Valley was derogatory and offensive.

New LA28 CEO will be the first woman to hold the position in an Olympics organizing committee

Kathy Carter has been chief revenue officer and CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties LLC, the joint venture which is generating the financing needed for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

No shortage of potential host candidates for 2030 Winter Olympics but plenty of questions still unanswered

Ukraine becomes the fifth country in the running. So far, all of the candidatures have hills to climb before they can be seriously considered by the IOC.

Tokyo Olympians suffer medal theft: Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina and Argentine field hockey player Sofia Maccari, the victims

Other champions such as British boxer James DeGale and Mexican soccer player Jorge Enriquez also had their Olympic trophies looted in 2021.