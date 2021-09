COI califica de “paso importante” reformas en la IWF, pero espera por las elecciones mientras anuncia “Cero Doping” en la halterofilia de Tokio 2020

International Judo Federation bans Algerian athlete and coach for 10 years for refusing to fight an Israeli at Tokyo 2020

Judoka Fethi Nourine and his coach Amar Benikhlef admitted they were withdrawing from competition to avoid a potential match with Tohar Butbul of Israel.

IIHF bans Belarus hockey president for five years for code of conduct violations - Federation Focus

Also: no contested election for next ITTF president; BWF calendar shrinks as event in India cancelled due to pandemic; FISU announces early bids for 2027 and 2029 World University Games

Russia’s landing in El Salvador is moving forward, although the president’s brother admits that details still need to be finalized

The president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, told Around The Rings that the contracts for the San Salvador 2023 Games are already being reviewed in order to sign them with Centro Caribe Sports.

Vaccinations to be required for participants at the 2021 Winter Universiade in Switzerland

Lucerne 2021 will be the second international multi-sports games to require vaccinations among participating delegations. Around the Rings reported last month that Panam Sports will have similar measures for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.

Rescatar a la comunidad olímpica afgana del peligro talibán: Thomas Bach reveló detalles de la delicada y exitosa operación

El COI sigue reconociendo al Comité Olímpico de Afganistan anterior a los talibanes, pero su presidente dice que se vigilará lo que ocurra en el futuro. La historia acerca del rescate había sido adelantada el 31 de agosto en un artículo de Miguel Hernández en Around the Rings.