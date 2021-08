Controversias en México por el lugar 84 en Tokio 2020 y piden “estrategia conjunta” a tres años de París

Presidente del COM, Carlos Padilla, considera necesaria una “reingeniería del deporte” y lamenta fuga de entrenadores como Oscar Salazar que dio dos bronce a Egipto en taekwondo

Paralympic torch relay en route to Tokyo after 43 prefectures of Japan hold ‘flame festivals’

The Paralympic torch relay will now pass through Chiba, Saitama and Shizuoka prefectures between August 17th-19th. It reaches Tokyo on the 20th, four days before the Games begin.

Afghanistan’s two athletes to miss Paralympic Games following Taliban takeover

Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman from Afghanistan to compete at a Paralympic Games. The future of women’s sports in the country is now in doubt with the return of the Taliban.

German ice hockey leader Franz Reindl pursues IIHF presidency

Three-time Olympian and 1976 bronze medalist with West Germany believes worldwide hockey family can be better united. Says sport is getting faster, but can always be improved

No spectators for Tokyo Paralympics as coronavirus infections continue to climb in Japan

Tokyo and the three prefectures staging the Paralympics, which begin August 24, will be under state of emergency during the event.