HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday July 30, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Español

PODCAST: Tensión y crisis anímica en los Juegos

A los casos de Naomi Osaka y Simone Biles se suman las críticas de especialistas al COI, el crecimiento del COVID en Japón y el enojo de los deportistas alemanes.

Sebastian A. Fest
By
Sebastian A. Fest
July 30, 2021
TOKYO | sebastian.fest@aroundtherings.com
If the audio player doesn’t load, CLICK HERE.

TOPICS

ATRSimone BilesTokyo 2020Tokio 2020PodcastCovid

Recent Articles