PODCAST: Tensión y crisis anímica en los Juegos

OpEd: Skateboarding debut in Tokyo misses the mark as a television event

Tim McFerran, president of World Skateboarding Federation, says there are a number of factors to explain why primetime ratings in the USA were “disappointing”.

Hubbard calls Olympics a “global celebration” and commends the IOC for its commitment to making sport open and inclusive

The IOC says it is not aware of any other athlete who is openly transgender and has competed in an Olympics.

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Unprecedented Challenges for Olympic Sponsors

Sports marketing expert Rob Prazmark says Olympic sponsors will manage to profit from their support of the Games, despite the myriad of problems in Tokyo.

Weightlifting Day Ahead – two medal events on tap after a two-day break

Men’s 81kg world record holder and reigning world champion from 2019 Lü Xiaojun of China is the odds-on favorite to win gold

Cuba’s champion boxers close in on Tokyo 2020 gold at the home of sumo

Rio 2016 gold medalist Julio Cesar la Cruz defeated Havana-born Emmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain in the day’s headline bout and the best fight of the session