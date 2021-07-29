PODCAST: Cómo torcerle el brazo a los organizadores de los Juegos

Novak Djokovic tiene una veta sindicalista, y en Tokio 2020 volvió a hacerla notar

Hula’s Talks: World Triathlon President Marisol Casado says Tokyo Olympics “a tool to see the light at the end of the tunnel” for the world

Casado also discusses possible changes in the works for the sport ahead of Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - A Surge in Virus Won’t Stop the Olympics, Golfers Start Swinging

In the latest Tokyo Report ATR’s Ed Hula and Brian Pinelli set the scene for the golf tournament that opens Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Around the Rings founder discusses key aspects of Tokyo 2020 in interview with MSNBC: “A very hollow experience” with no spectators in the stands

Ed Hula, host of the “Tokyo Report” podcast, talks with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian about whether the pandemic has destroyed sports.

Australian star Kerevi lauds Olympic rugby sevens experience: “I’m still pinching myself that I’m here at an Olympic Games.”

The decorated Fiji-born center, 27, is a star in 15-a-side rugby and plays professionally in Japan.