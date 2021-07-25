PODCAST: China y el Congreso de los Estados Unidos le amargan la vida al COI

PODCAST: Top Golfers Fail Covid Tests

ATR's Ed Hula with the latest from Tokyo. Joining the podcast today is Australian sports presenter David Lutteral. He'll talk about the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and what's life like in sweltering Tokyo.

This is Tokyo, this is sports and these are 5,389 spectators, something the 2020 Olympic Games can not even dream about

The fans attended a pro wrestling event in Tokyo while Olympic fans miss out on once-in-a-lifetime Tokyo 2020 experience. Non-Olympic sports such as baseball, football, mixed martial arts and pro wrestling are allowed to have fans

Tennis in Tokyo, between hot weather and loud insects

High temperatures on the tennis courts in Tokyo are making players struggle. ITF won’t delay the start of the daily schedule despite athletes asking for it.

IOC President Bach witnesses Chinese domination at the weightlifting

China maintained their perfect record at the weightlifting as their men followed the success of Hou Zhihui

World number one Rahm out of Olympic golf tournament after testing positive for COVID-19

American Bryson DeChambeau also forced out with a positive case, casting a shadow over the upcoming event at Kasumigaseki Country Club