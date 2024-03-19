Nobody wants strikes, but it’s better to be alert

The president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, called for a “truce” to strikes during the Games.

Paris. May 1998. Tens of thousands of fans, soccer players, leaders and journalists are preparing to get off their planes at Charles de Gaulle Airport. Surprise. A strike by ground personnel prevents not only the use of the usual sleeves to descend from the devices, but also rules out the possibility of countless suitcases reaching the conveyor belts.

The passengers on board say that the same thing is happening in Orly and Le Bourget, but on a very small scale: the chaos at the most massive, popular and modern airport in the country is unprecedented.

The scenes, dantesque by the way, show passengers who, in some cases, come from lands as distant as Oceania or South America clumsily descending the manual ladders that barely reach the door, for example, of the mythical Jumbo 747 in which I had to fly from Argentina (16 hours of flight including a brief stopover in Rio de Janeiro).

Once on dry land, the second unpleasant surprise comes. Barely controlled by gentle airline employees, each of us removed the suitcases and television equipment from the foot of the aircraft. Imagine that, in our case, it was luggage for a stay longer than a month, that is, no backpacks or on-board luggage but important suitcases of those that are always at the limit of the allowed weight.

The Parisian vaudeville still had two more episodes to go.

The first was to discover that, in addition to dragging the suitcases down the runway, they had to be climbed three floors by staircase—no escalator—to the access to migrations and customs.

The last one: at the end of the stairs, drenched in the perspiration of late spring, it was impossible to get a trolley to alleviate the final route to the car that would take us to the accommodation in a beautiful apart hotel on Boulevard Houseman. Obviously. A strike proper should limit access to both human and mechanical aid.

For the rest, it was the only truly negative episode of that historic world championship that definitively placed France on the big agenda of world football. So much so that, since then, they won two titles (1998 and 2018) and reached two other finals (2006 and 2022), figures that, in that period, did not reach historic powers such as Germany, Italy, Brazil or Argentina.

It really wasn’t the only one. The indecipherable ending of the Inaugural Ceremony in which four robotic giants roamed Paris was as bizarre as it was, finally, funny. In addition, it is still a healthy warning for screenwriters of what awaits us in July of this year when the Paris 2024 games finally start.

This extensive introduction may be a warning that history gives to the present.

The sign warning about the strike at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on February 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The statements of several of the main representatives of French public service workers who predict strong announcements for next month are a topic of continuous debate in the media: “We want extra income and bonuses for those who work during summer holidays, coinciding with the games,” explain those who control the unions in national, local and health services.

“We are confident that everything will be resolved in a timely manner. Nobody wants to damage such a powerful moment as the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” added Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Villeujant, senior IOC official.

Given the background and the myriad of conflicts that took place especially before and, at times, during these mega-events - the FIFA Olympic and World Games in the lead -, it is very likely that a space of agreement will be reached in time.

“Nobody in the country wants strikes,” said Stanislas Guerin, Minister of Public Services, shortly before the CGT and the FO, the country’s main trade unions, called for strikes.

Surely, his phrase will come true at the time of the games.

However, that episode of 1998 makes it clear that, however little they may last or harm, in some parts of the world strikes are real.

Nothing premonitive. Just to be on the lookout.