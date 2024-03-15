The mayor of Paris acknowledged about Russian athletes: “I prefer that they don't come” Credit. Reuters

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was against the participation of Russian athletes in the next Olympic Games, which will be held from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

“I prefer that they don’t come,” Hidalgo said in an interview with Reuters about Russian athletes, who will be able to participate individually and under the condition of neutrality as established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The same decision was made by the body chaired by Thomas Bach with the athletes from Belarus.

“We cannot act as if it doesn’t exist,” said the mayor in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and said: “I think that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a dictator who threatens Europe as a whole and is waging a war against Ukraine, denying them their right to exist as individuals and as a nation.”

The IOC will meet from March 18 to 19 and more resolutions are expected on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in Paris 2024, for example, if they will be able to parade at the opening ceremony. On this subject, the International Paralympic Committee has already announced that it will not allow it.

IPC publish Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) regulations for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Gameshttps://t.co/HFzXyDhFhc — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) March 6, 2024

“The decision of the Paralympic movement seemed like a very fair decision to me, now it’s up to the International Olympic Committee to make its decision,” Hidalgo told Reuters, clarifying that her intention is “to put pressure on no one, I am expressing my opinion as mayor of Paris.”

In addition, Hidalgo said that “it will be very difficult to see even under the neutral flag” the athletes at the Olympic Games and explained: “We know how much emphasis Putin places on Russians, on these athletes.”

In the interview, Hidalgo also answered those who seek to compare the situation in Russia with that of Israel, in conflict in Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7 last year: “Sanctioning Israel in connection with the Olympic and Paralympic Games is out of place. Israel is a democracy.”

WATCH: Despite recent mishaps over sewer problems, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said River Seine will be suitable for bathing with just over four months before the 2024 Olympics open on July 26 https://t.co/8pgKS0SJqp pic.twitter.com/YxZM58ugYn — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) March 14, 2024

Hidalgo, the controversy with air conditioners and the challenge to Macron on the Seine River

The mayor of Paris also referred in the dialogue with Reuters to two of the most talked about topics in the run-up to the Olympic Games: the lack of cooling in the Olympic Village with high temperatures and the possibility of swimming in the Seine River, where the open water and triathlon competitions will take place.

Hidalgo stated that the apartments in the Olympic Village were designed “to avoid the need for air conditioning, even in very, very high temperatures, in order to maintain pleasant temperatures.” And he asked: “We have to trust science for two reasons: the first is what scientists tell us about the fact that we are on the brink of a precipice. Everyone, including athletes, should be aware of this. And, second, we have to trust scientists when they help us build buildings in a sober way that allows us to get by without air conditioning.”

Meanwhile, with regard to the possibility of finally being able to swim in the Seine River after more than a century of prohibition due to water quality, the mayor redoubled the bet she had made in January when she promised to take “a dip”.

“We are currently thinking about this dip, which could take place around Olympic Day (June 23). We want to see that everyone is ready, that we are ready, that we can really do things right. A lot of people have told me that they want to come,” said Hidalgo and sent a message to Emmanuel Macron: “If the president wants to come, he will obviously be welcome as well.”