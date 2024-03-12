Lima was chosen to host the 2027 Pan American Games

The presentation of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte Credito Panam Sports

The city of Lima (Peru) beat Asunción (Paraguay) and was chosen, as had already happened in 2019, to hold the 2027 Pan American Games. The venue was supposed to be Barranquilla, but the Pan American Sports Organization decided at the beginning of the year to terminate the contract with the Colombian Olympic Committee for non-payment of the first payment for organizing rights.

Beyond Colombia’s recent attempts to have the situation reviewed, Panam Sports did not back down with its decision and chose a new venue this Tuesday.

“I want to thank the two cities, the two countries, for the commitment they have had with Panam Sports”, said Never Illic, the president of the Organization, before announcing the city that will organize the next Pan American Games.

¡OFICIAL! Lima es elegida ciudad sede de los Juegos Panamericanos 2027. 🇵🇪



¡Felicitaciones a toda Lima! 👏🏼#PanamSports pic.twitter.com/Gl42t99ERV — Panam Sports (@PanamSports) March 12, 2024

The two nominations came with an important and recent precedent in the quest to host the 2027 Pan American Games: Lima had the experience of having organized them in 2019 and Asunción received the 2022 South American Games.

The Extraordinary General Assembly of Panam Sports was held virtually for all 40 member countries, with the exception of representatives of the applicant cities, who met at the JW Marriott Hotel in Miami together with the Executive Committee to present their candidacies. First Lima did it and then Asunción.

Each of the cities had 40 minutes to make a presentation to the Assembly and, after questions from member countries, the vote took place: each country had one vote except those that once organized the Pan American Games, which were entitled to two. Lima was left with 28 and so will organize the event again after eight years.