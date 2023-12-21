IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
The Organizing Committee of Paris 2024 is preparing to receive the year of the Olympic Games: “84% of the works will be completed on December 31”

219 days before the opening ceremony and 10 days before the end of the year, the president of the COJO gave a press conference this Wednesday in the French capital, where he assured that the planning is being carried out with high efficiency and that all the works will be delivered on time: “We are about to begin a year of celebration, a year of sport. We are planning ourselves with ambition, we have been working for this for almost a decade,” he said.

Estanguet had to respond to the press on some controversial issues such as ticket prices and the surf venue.
The Olympic Games represent a logistical challenge of great complexity and coordination. The commitment of a national State is required, accompanied by the municipal management of the host city and, of course, the work of the Organizing Committee, which deals with the candidacy of the headquarters several weeks after the end of the event. The Paris 2024 Games will be the Games following the COVID-19 pandemic and their motto is to be open to the public. A city integrated into the Olympic scene while welcoming athletes and fans from all over the world.

The organization of the Paris Olympic Games will not escape controversy and concern, as if this were also a centuries-old tradition every four years when the event approaches. Former athlete Tony Estanguet, the face of the Organizing Committee, once again answered questions about safety during the opening ceremony on the Seine. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games for the elderly (since there is a precedent in the youth version held in Buenos Aires 2018), the event will be held outside a stadium, in a France placed in an “attack emergency” since October. Estanguet remarked “that an extraordinary security device is planned” and that under no circumstances has this street ceremony been called into question.

As for the safety perimeters that were reported three weeks ago in the vicinity of the competition sites, for which the French were concerned about not being able to move freely, the triple Olympic champion was direct. “The message is that neighbors need to be informed, all information is available so that people can organize themselves accordingly,” he told the press in Saint Denis.

Just one day before the conference, a demonstration in Sacré Coeur had repercussions in the press.
“Tickets for the Games are approximately in the same price range as those for the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 editions”, were other explanations that Estanguet had to give, who also detailed with figures: “Whether in London or Tokyo, tickets cost from 20 pounds, which is 27 euros with inflation, and the most expensive ones were 725 pounds, or a little more than 1,000 euros with inflation today”. Regarding this issue, the president of the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), Sebastian Coe, had stated on Monday: “It is my responsibility to ensure that our sport develops in the best possible environment, that the French Organizing Committee does everything possible to fill the stadiums, even if the price of tickets is, as we know, high”.

Another controversial issue that has advanced on the Olympic agenda over the past few days was the construction of a new tower for judges and television cameras at the surf headquarters in Tahiti. The International Surf Association (FIS) announced on Tuesday that they do not support this decision because of “the likelihood that any new construction on the reef will have an impact on the natural environment”. The FIS suggested that judges could follow the competitions from a tower built on land, instead of in the lagoon with crystal clear waters and shallow reefs.

Tony Estanguet explained yesterday that the government of Tahiti decided at the beginning of the month to continue with the construction of the tower and noted that the plan has broad local support: “The project continues. That is the desire of local actors,” he said.

