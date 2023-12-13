World Athletics recognized the best of the year with an innovative award show

Noah Lyles, Armand Duplantis and Kelvin Kiptum were among the winners of the World Athletics Awards. Credit. World Athletics

World Athletics, the former International Athletics Federation, recognized the best athletes of the year and the winners were the Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas, the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, the Ethiopian Tigist Assefa, the Swedish Armand Duplantis, the American Noah Lyles and the Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum.

Faced with the diversity of votes, for the first time World Athletics decided to award separately the best athletes in track, field and road competitions.

In the field tests, the best of the year were Rojas and Duplantis. The Venezuelan won her fourth world title in triple jump and repeated the prize she had already won in 2020, while the Swede - also world champion in Budapest - managed to break his world record in pole vaulting both outdoors (6.23) and indoor (6.22).

Quiero compartir mi felicidad con ustedes.



Vamos a seguir trabajando juntos por más.



Gracias, Venezuela 😍

Gracias, @WorldAthletics 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/PBpzGRH1V2 — Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) December 11, 2023

The award for ‘Best Track Athlete of the Year’ among women went to Kipyegon, who this year was world champion in 1,500 and 5,000 and also set new records in the 1,500 (3:49.11) and 5,000 meters (14:05.20) and the mile (4:07.64). Meanwhile, among the men, the most prominent was the sprinter Lyles, double world champion of 100 and 200 meters (he also won the 4x100 relay).

Assefa and Kiptum, on the other hand, won the award for ‘Best Road Athlete of the Year’ by setting new world records in the marathon: the Ethiopian won it by winning in Berlin with a time of 2h 11:53, while the Kenyan won in Chicago with 2h 00:35.

“The depth of talent and the outstanding performances this year in our sport more than justify the expansion of the awards. Only our World Athletes of the Year have achieved seven world records between them in 2023, as well as a large number of world titles and important victories, so it is logical that they are recognized as the athletes of the year in their respective fields,” said Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set world records at 1500, 5000 and a mile. Credit. World Athletics

In addition, World Athletics awarded the ‘Emerging Stars’ award to Kenyans Emmanuel Wanyonyi, world runner-up for 800 euros in Budapest, and Faith Cherotich, a bronze medal in the 3,000 steeplechase in the World Championship in her international debut.

Meanwhile, the award for ‘Best Federation’ went to Australia, which won over the United States, Spain, Botswana, Chile and Thailand; the woman of the year was Falilatou Tchanile-Salifou, president of the Togolese Athletics Federation and the best coach was the Swiss Laurent Meuwly, who works in the Netherlands with the world champion of 400 meters hurdles Femke Bol.