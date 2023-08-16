IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Ukraine’s warning about a possible boycott of Paris 2024: “We are ready”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that “Ukraine is determined” not to be present at the Olympic Games if Russia and Belarus go, and said: “A powerful international coalition for fair sports has been formed, which includes 35 states.”

16 Ago, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
“Our flag will be at the Opening Ceremony,” said Vadym Gutzeit, president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (AP Credit).
“Our flag will be at the Opening Ceremony,” said Vadym Gutzeit, president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (AP Credit).

Ukraine assured that it is willing to boycott the next Olympic Games if, finally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows Russia and Belarus to participate in Paris 2024.

“Ukraine is determined,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said and announced on Telegram: “A powerful international coalition for fair sports has been formed, which includes 35 states. Together, we are ready to boycott the Paris Olympic Games if the Russian Federation and Belarus are allowed to participate in the competition.”

“We hope that the IOC will make the right decision and eliminate the aggressor from the Olympic Games,” wrote Shmyhal, who was not the only one who in the last few hours referred to Ukraine’s participation or not in Paris 2024.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, assured that they are ready for a boycott should Russia and Belarus participate in Paris 2024 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, assured that they are ready for a boycott should Russia and Belarus participate in Paris 2024 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Vadym Gutzeit, president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and sports minister, said in an interview with AFP that “a final decision will be taken when all the relevant factors are considered” and said: “Other countries that have suffered from Russian imperialism at different stages of their history will join this boycott.”

“Our athletes must be at the Olympic Games. Our flag will be at the Opening Ceremony, at the competitions, our athletes will represent our state so that everyone in the world can see that Ukraine is, was and will be,” said Gutzeit, although this statement is far from confirming the presence in Paris.

“The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine is continuing consultations with the subjects of the Olympic movement regarding the participation of the Ukrainian national team in the Olympic Games, if representatives of the aggressor countries are allowed to participate. We are working to consider all possible aspects of this unprecedented situation,” explained the Sports Minister.

Vadym Gutzeit, sports minister, said that they have not yet taken a decision on Ukraine's participation in Paris 2024 Photo: SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP
Vadym Gutzeit, sports minister, said that they have not yet taken a decision on Ukraine's participation in Paris 2024 Photo: SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP

Beyond recommending that they be able to participate in the different qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024 individually and under a strict condition of neutrality, the International Olympic Committee has not yet made a decision as to whether athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to attend the next Games.

Faced with this situation, seeing that different Federations began to include them in their competitions, Ukraine had to change its position regarding not allowing its athletes to face Russians and Belarusians by jeopardizing their own qualification for the Olympic Games.

Temas Relacionados

UkraineRussiaOlympic GamesIOC

Recent Articles

Ukraine’s warning about a possible boycott of Paris 2024: “We are ready”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that “Ukraine is determined” not to be present at the Olympic Games if Russia and Belarus go, and said: “A powerful international coalition for fair sports has been formed, which includes 35 states.”
Ukraine’s warning about a possible boycott of Paris 2024: “We are ready”

Artistic Swimming in Paris 2024. The paradox of not having the main artists

The sanction that World Aquatics maintains against Russian sports will exclude from the games those who have won the last 12 gold medals in the specialty.
Artistic Swimming in Paris 2024. The paradox of not having the main artists

Injured champions, doping and permits to compete: Budapest 2023 and a very busy preview

McLaughlin-Levrone excluded herself out of precaution and Kiplimo did not recover; Amusan was authorized to participate and the Issimade Asinga promise adds to a list of positive cases that already totals 16 in 2023, twice as much as in all of 2022.
Injured champions, doping and permits to compete: Budapest 2023 and a very busy preview

World Boxing takes firm steps in search of IOC recognition after exclusion from the IBA

The new Federation, which emerged in the midst of the conflict between the IOC and the IBA with the intention of keeping the sport on the Olympic program in Los Angeles 2028, officially announced its first six members and will elect its authorities in November.
World Boxing takes firm steps in search of IOC recognition after exclusion from the IBA

Biles came back to enjoy gymnastics, but will gymnastics learn to enjoy Biles once and for all?

Ever since she burst onto the international scene at the 2013 World Championships -yes, 10 years have passed- Simone Biles has never stopped putting the paradigms of a complex and subjective sport such as women's artistic gymnastics in crisis.
Biles came back to enjoy gymnastics, but will gymnastics learn to enjoy Biles once and for all?
MÁS NOTICIAS