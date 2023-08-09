The challenge of swimming again in the Seine: cancellation, doubts and promises for Paris 2024

Water pollution canceled the open water test on the Seine River Credit: Bertrand Guay (AFP)

A year before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, infrastructural delays represented a seemingly insurmountable challenge for Rio’s authorities.

Although favored when it comes to public transport, hospitality or urban logistics due to the chronological proximity to the World Cup held two years earlier, the organization of what were the first Olympic Games held in South America did not seem to make it clear whether the vertigo transmitted by its members was due to insurmountable difficulties or simply to the inevitable dynamics of this type of competition. It was just a whimsical look from those of us who visited the wonderful Brazilian city looking more at the empty part of the glass than everything that was already ready and in order.

The best explanation in this regard was given to me by one of the area managers, the executive of the local committee.

“Our message to the work teams is very clear. Beyond the fantasy of perfection that we all have, we are aware that there is no team that doesn’t make mistakes. And that our ultimate goal is to assume those faults, resolve them wisely, turn the page and move forward”.

And that’s how it was, just like that. Because even though they waited until the last minute to install the imported wood from the velodrome track - doing so before would have meant exposing the boards to a temperature that would have seriously damaged them - it arrived in a timely manner, as happened with the other facilities in the Olympic Park.

And because, at the time of the competitions, the ghost of the poor condition of the waters of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon disappeared, where, despite the bad omens of a sector of the international leadership, the Olympic and Paralympic rowing and canoeing competitions were held normally.

Water as a factor of conflict. A story that seems to be repeating itself.

The Alexander III Bridge will be the starting point for the 10 kilometers of open water in Paris 2024. Credit: GettyImages

A weekend that promised to be historic ended in a cancellation that raised questions about one of the great challenges facing the Olympic Games: swimming again in the Seine River after a century. The Open Water World Cup was due to take place in its fourth stage, which was also going to serve as a test for Paris 2024, but poor water conditions prevented it.

World Aquatics reported that water quality was “below acceptable standards to safeguard the health of swimmers” and the increase in pollution was related to heavy rains. The decision not to compete came days after dozens of athletes suffered symptoms of stomach flu after competing in Sunderland, United Kingdom, for a triathlon World Cup event.

Precisely, from August 17 to 20, the triathlon must hold its Test Event on the Seine River. “It’s clear that more work is needed with Paris 2024 and local authorities to ensure that there are solid contingency plans in place for next year,” World Aquatics said.

The women's open water test was the first to be canceled due to water pollution in the Seine River. World Aquatics Credit.

The French government invested nearly 1.4 billion euros to make the dream of swimming again in the Seine, something that has been banned since 1923, come true. One of the works to be completed next year is the Austerlitz rainwater storage tank, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters. Another challenge relates to the boats that circulate along the Seine River and the floating houses moored to the docks, which must be connected to the drainage and sanitation network.

“World Aquatics understands that more infrastructure projects will be completed to significantly improve water quality in the Seine in the run-up to next year’s Olympic Games,” said the Federation chaired by Husain Al Musallam, noting that “it remains enthusiastic about the prospect of Olympic races in the city center for the best open water swimmers in the world.”

Meanwhile, the Paris 2024 organization assured that they do not have alternatives to the possibility that they cannot swim due to water pollution: “Plan B is the Seine. I am confident, I have been working with the authorities for four years on the subject in Paris and I see developments. We will succeed,” said Brigitte Légaré, responsible for the competitions in the center of Paris.

The Alexander III Bridge will be the starting point for the 10 kilometers of open water at the Olympic Games: on August 8, the event is scheduled for women and the next day the men will compete.

The triathlon will also compete on the Seine River at the Olympic Games and from August 17 to 20 it will have its Test Event (AFP Credit).

Of course, no one can hear the idea that, less than a year before the games, a test event should be postponed. Even more so if it is a complication that has more to do with natural conditions than with something that can be remedied with material resources or budgetary reallocations.

Experience indicates, however, that even in the most complex circumstances, at the end of the road, nothing prevents the development of mega-competitions. The big sports corporations wouldn’t allow it.